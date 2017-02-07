Lucky Bealadangan bought lottery ticket claimed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway woman has claimed a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize worth just under 178 thousand euro

The winner, who wishes to remain private, purchased the normal play ticket at Tigh Mhic Dhonnchadha in Bealadangan, the day before the Jan 25th draw

The lucky winner said she was over the moon with her win, telling lottery officials that it will guarantee her financial security for life

She added she had no plans for the money as yet, but will ensure that those closest to her are well looked after