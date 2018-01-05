Loughrea world record holder turns 101

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea native who entered the Guinness Book of Records last year will turn 101 tomorrow. (6/1)

Sheila Burns nee Clarke from Castlenancy, Mullagh, Loughrea has been a resident in Portumna Retirement Village for the last nine years.

Sheila became the sixth member of her family to reach the age of 100 last year and was entered into the Guinness Book of Records.

Five of her family members previously reached 100 and this is the current world record.

Her brother Joe Clarke was the first to reach the milestone on January 1, 2001.

He was followed by Charlie in 2002, Pat in 2003, Jimmy in 2006 and Madge in 2014.

Sheila is the youngest of her family of thirteen, ten of whom lived past 90 years of age.