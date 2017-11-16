Loughrea student named Ireland’s top Leaving Cert engineer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea student has been named Ireland’s top Leaving Cert Engineering student.

Adam Fahey from Kilcreest has been awarded the title by the State Exams Commission following his performance in this year’s exams.

Adam studied at St Brigid’s College in Loughrea, under the guidance of his engineering teacher, Johnny Coen.

It’s been a good year for the well-known teacher, as he achieved All-Ireland hurling success with the Galway team this summer.

Adam has now started his undergraduate engineering studies at NUI Galway.