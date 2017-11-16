15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Loughrea student named Ireland’s top Leaving Cert engineer

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea student has been named Ireland’s top Leaving Cert Engineering student.

Adam Fahey from Kilcreest has been awarded the title by the State Exams Commission following his performance in this year’s exams.

Adam studied at St Brigid’s College in Loughrea, under the guidance of his engineering teacher, Johnny Coen.

It’s been a good year for the well-known teacher, as he achieved All-Ireland hurling success with the Galway team this summer.

Adam has now started his undergraduate engineering studies at NUI Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
First sod to be turned on Athenry wastewater treatment plant upgrade
November 16, 2017
First sod to be turned on Athenry wastewater treatment plant upgrade
November 16, 2017
Opposition to multi-million euro Knocknacarra development
November 16, 2017
Senator claims government creating perfect storm in Galway rental market

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 16, 2017
Galway Hosts FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament This Weekend
November 16, 2017
Connacht Squad announced ahead of Interprovincial series
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK