Loughrea shortlisted for most enterprising town award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea has been shortlisted for Ireland’s most enterprising town award.

The National Enterprising Town Awards celebrates towns where businesses and the community come together to positively develop the town.

This year’s panel of judges examined events such as the Loughrea Medieval Festival and the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships.

Fine Gael TD and Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciaran Cannon says Loughrea has proven its spirit of enterprise over the years and would be a very deserving winner.