Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea native Stephen Keary has been elected Mayor of Limerick City and County Council.

Cllr. Keary is a native of Cloonoo, Loughrea.

Following his election he told a packed Council Chamber how in 1975, he boarded the bus at Galway Station for what he thought was a three month contract – and 42 years later he has been elected the first citizen of Limerick.