Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has one of the country’s longest waiting lists for driving tests.

Almost 2,500 people are waiting for a driving test appointment in the city – while learners in Loughrea face the longest wait in the county.

The RSA’s target average waiting time for a driving test is 10 weeks – but Loughrea drivers are currently waiting up to 16 and a half weeks for an appointment.

According to the Irish Times, drivers in Tralee face the longest wait at 19 weeks.