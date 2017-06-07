Loughrea and Inagh/Kilnamona Claim Kilbeacanty 7’s Crowns

Loughrea were the kingpins of the 2017 Kilbeacanty beating Beagh in a closely contested final on a score line of 3-15 to 6-03. The loss of Kevin Keehan in Beagh’s first game proved costly in their bid for 3 in a row and Loughrea proved too strong in the final playing some spectacular hurling on the way to claiming the 7’s McCarthy Cup and €7,000 prize fund. Loughrea beat Ardrahan and St Thomas on route to the final and had outstanding performances from Jamie Ryan and Brian O’Mahony and Neil Keary throughout the day. However goalkeeper Peter Whelan was the hero in the final and went on to win Player of the Tournament. The first camogie final was also a fantastic game with Clare county champions Inagh/Kilnamona coming back from the dead at half time to beat Ardrahan by the closest of margins on a score line of 3-06 to 4-02. Inagh/Kilnamona had many stars throughout the day with Siobhan and Fiona Laverty to the fore in them winning the first Kilbeacanty camogie 7s. Aoife Lynskey from Ardrahan won player of the tournament. The Joe Gillane finals were won by Ardrahan who stopped Craughwell winning three in a row and Kinvara beat Gort in the Shield final.It was a brilliant day out in Kilbeacanty for all hurling and camogie fanatics and the tournament is going from strength to strength. The club would like to thank all sponsors, referees, club workers/members and to all teams that took part who make the day such a great success. 2018 promises to be even better as the club celebrate 100 years since the first tournament was played in the parish.

Full list of Hurling 7s Results are below

Prelim Q Final

Kilimordaly 3-07 to Kilbeacanty 2-08

Q Finals

Beagh 5-4 Craughwell 0-04

Tubber 0-07 Gort 6-10

Loughrea 4-10 Ardrahan 5-02

St Thomas 4-08 Killimordaly 3-07

Semi Finals

Beagh 2-05 Gort 1-07

Loughrea 6-08 St Thomas 5-0

Hurling Final

Beagh 6-03 Loughrea 3-15

Camogie Final

Inagh/Kilnamona 3-06 Ardrahan 4-02