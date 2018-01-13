Loughrea councillors request presentation on Galway greenway proposals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea councillors have requested a presentation on Galway greenway proposals contained in a comprehensive new report.

A study has been carried out by a retired senior county council engineer, amid suggestions that the greenway should feature links to towns and villages which are not on the main route.

55 million euro in government funding has been ringfenced for greenways, with a view to providing walking and cycle tracks across Ireland.

Loughrea area councillor Pat Hynes says retired executive engineer Martin Lavelle should be invited in to give a presentation to area councillors on his greenway study.