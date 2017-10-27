15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Loughrea councillors reject district budget for 2018

By GBFM News
October 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:29 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea councillors have become the latest elected members to reject their district’s budget for 2018.

Municipal budget meetings are taking place this week for the five districts of Tuam, Ballinasloe, Athenry-Oranmore, Connemara and Loughrea.

So far, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Tuam councillors have refused to support their draft budgets for 2018 amid concern over funding cuts.

The cuts will have a particular impact on the areas of road maintenance, community grants and the upkeep of public spaces.

Many believe it’s unfair to accept continuous service cuts when Galway is already significantly underfunded compared to other local authorities.

However, the rejection of draft budgets is largely symbolic as the local authority can still implement the proposals without endorsement by elected members.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says annual funding cuts are not sustainable and cannot be supported.

