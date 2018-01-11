Loughrea area councillor calls for emergency funding for roads repairs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor says if the Department of Transport is not willing to give the local authority adequate roads funding, motorists should be allowed to offset the cost of damage to their vehicles against their motor tax.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne brought a motion to today’s meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, calling for emergency funding for urgent road repairs.

Following a study the councillor conducted across a section of South Galway, he identified 33 roads in urgent need of significant repair.

Councillor Byrne says at current funding levels, it’d take the County Council 50 years to bring Galway’s road network up to standard.

And we’ll be speaking in detail with Cllr Byrne on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.