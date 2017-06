Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship Update

The opening round of the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Championship gets underway this week with the first games on Thursday night in Bullaun and Tynagh at 8pm. In Bullaun, Eyrecourt face Oranmore/Maree and in Tynagh. Sarsfields takes on Killimor. On Friday, Davitts face Cappataggle in Duggan Park Ballinasloe at 7.30, On Saturday, Mullagh face Ardrahan in Loughrea at 5pm and on Sunday at 12 noon, Pearses takes on Castlegar in Duggan Park while at 6.30 that evening, St Thomas are at home to Kinvara.

The Fixtures for this week are…

Thursday 22nd June

Eyrecourt v Oranmore/Maree @ 8pm in Bullaun

Sarsfields v Killimor @8pm in Tynagh

Friday 23rd June

Davitts v Cappataggle @ 7.30pm at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

Saturday 24th June

Mullagh v Ardrahan @ 5.00 pm at Loughrea GAA Grounds

Sunday 25th June

Pearses v Castlegar @ 12noon at Duggan Park

St Thomas v Kinvara @ 6.30pm at St Thomas GAA Ground