Lotto ticket sold in Rahoon scoops 500 thousand euro lotto jackpot

By GBFM News
November 19, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Rahoon are being urged to check their lotto numbers after a ticket sold in a local shop won a 500 thousand euro jackpot.

The winning mixed play ticket was sold at Henchey’s Daybreak on Friday – and was last evening revealed to be the winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

The winning numbers are 10, 14, 26, 28, 36, 39 and 40.

The ticket holder will now be half a million euro richer and is being urged to immediately contact the National Lottery HQ.

Owner of Henchey’s Daybreak, Jason Henchey, says it’s the first big lottery win since the store opened in 2005.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
