Loss of water supply – Essential Water Maintenance

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise that due to essential maintenance works all networks listed below will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm on Monday 11th as outlined below. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these outages.

On Monday (11/12/17) the below areas will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm

Corofin

Curry

Mid-Galway Phase 3

Mullacuttra

Cahernashilleany/Kilrogue

Corrandulla (Eastern Area)

Kilconly East GWS

Cloonmore GWS

Carnmore No. 2 GWS

Lisheenavalla GWS

Corraghy GWS

Claregalway 1+2 GWS

Cloon GWS

Halting site Supply on N84

Cloonacauneen

Carrawbrown GWS

Kiniska GWS

Coolarne GWS

Ballybanagher GWS

Bunnahevally GWS