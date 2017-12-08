Loss of water supply – Essential Water Maintenance

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise that due to essential maintenance works all networks listed below will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm on Monday 11th as outlined below. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these outages.
On Monday (11/12/17) the below areas will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm
- Corofin
- Curry
- Mid-Galway Phase 3
- Mullacuttra
- Cahernashilleany/Kilrogue
- Corrandulla (Eastern Area)
- Kilconly East GWS
- Cloonmore GWS
- Carnmore No. 2 GWS
- Lisheenavalla GWS
- Corraghy GWS
- Claregalway 1+2 GWS
- Cloon GWS
- Halting site Supply on N84
- Cloonacauneen
- Carrawbrown GWS
- Kiniska GWS
- Coolarne GWS
- Ballybanagher GWS
- Bunnahevally GWS