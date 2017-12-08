15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Loss of water supply – Essential Water Maintenance

By Sinead Kennedy
December 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:51 am

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise that due to essential maintenance works all networks listed below will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm on Monday 11th as outlined below. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these outages.

On Monday (11/12/17) the below areas will experience loss of supply for some time between 9am-6pm

  • Corofin
  • Curry
  • Mid-Galway Phase 3
  • Mullacuttra
  • Cahernashilleany/Kilrogue
  • Corrandulla (Eastern Area)
  • Kilconly East GWS
  • Cloonmore GWS
  • Carnmore No. 2 GWS
  • Lisheenavalla GWS
  • Corraghy GWS
  • Claregalway 1+2 GWS
  • Cloon GWS
  • Halting site Supply on N84
  • Cloonacauneen
  • Carrawbrown GWS
  • Kiniska GWS
  • Coolarne GWS
  • Ballybanagher GWS
  • Bunnahevally GWS
