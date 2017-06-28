Lookback – Success for Galway Schools at Spar 5’s

May the 31st was an historic day for four Galway National Schools at the Spar 5’s National Finals at the Aviva Stadium

Galway Bay FM Sport covered the event in detail and today, we look back at an incredible month for National Schools Soccer in the County…

We start with our preview of the Connacht Finals at Solar 21 Park

The Day Of The Finals, John gave a run down on how the Galway Schools got on…

That evening, John spoke to Nigel Keady of the FAI on the success of the Galway Schools…

The Day before the National Finals, John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy were joined by All Four Galway Schools on the eve of the Finals

National Finals Results on the 12 noon and 1.50 Bulletins

And on the 3pm and 4pm Bulletins

Finally, John spoke to all four Galway Schools as they made their way back from the Aviva