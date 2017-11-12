Long wait for Maree and Portlaoise is finally over

A little bit of history was made Saturday evening as Maree snagged their first Men’s Super League win since their promotion from Division One. The wait had finally ended for John Finn’s side as they recorded a 102-100 win over DCU Saints in Oranmore.

A superb display from Maree and Irish international star Eoin Rockall saw him bag 36 points, and solid performances from Enda Walsh and Kenneth Hansberry helped to seal the victory for the home side.

“We played very well and matched up well against DCU,” said Maree head coach John Finn. “We have basically set ourselves up for the past few games so that when we got a game that was close we would actually win it. I think tactically, we got it right. “

Meanwhile Pyrobel Killester travelled to Cork on Sunday afternoon for a big clash against UCC Demons and came out with a 104-95 point win, thanks to top scoring from Royce Williams and Rodrigo García Ruiz. Over at Oblate Hall on Saturday evening meanwhile, Black Amber Templeogue launched a major comeback to take an 86-82 point win over Moycullen with Neil Randolph one of the stand out stars for the Dubliners on the night.

Elsewhere, UCD Marian further affirmed their spot at the top of the table with a home win over Belfast Star, Éanna overcame KUBS while Griffith College Swords Thunder got back to winning ways with a resounding 88-59 point win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Portlaoise Panthers finally got their season off the mark and did so in style, winning out by 20 points in their battle of the midlands with IT Carlow Basketball.

“I’m over the moon with the win,” said head coach, Peter O’Sullivan. “We’ve been rewarded now for some of the performances we have put in. We said we would try to win each quarter separately and, in the end, hopefully have the win. It was a great performance for the four quarters so I can’t be any happier than that.”

Courtyard Liffey Celtics maintained their unbeaten streak in the league with a 76-62 point win over Maxol WIT Wildcats at home on Saturday evening, with Jazmen Boone top scoring her side to victory.

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester recorded their fourth consecutive win when they overcame NUIG Mystics by six points in Galway.

“Mystics’ record doesn’t really reflect how good they are,” said Killester’s Karl Kilbride. “But we prepared very well, we had a really good week in training and we knew what to expect.”

DCU Mercy meanwhile held on firm despite the best efforts of Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday afternoon to secure a strong victory in the end.

Basketball Ireland Results – November 11th and 12th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian 73-61 Belfast Star

Griffith College Swords Thunder 88-59 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Éanna 110-74 KUBS

Maree 102-100 DCU Saints

Black Amber Templeogue 86-82 Moycullen

UCC Demons 95-104 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 76-62 Maxol WIT Wildcats

NUIG Mystics 61-67 Pyrobel Killester

IT Carlow Basketball 61-81 Portlaoise Panthers

DCU Mercy 80-68 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal 95-83 LIT Celtics

Ballincollig 98-75 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 73-43 Portlaoise Panthers

Paris Texas Kilkenny 82-86 IT Carlow Basketball

Ulster University Elks 93-74 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Paris Texas Kilkenny 60-75 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

Titans 104-91 Dublin Lions

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors 49-59 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Fr Mathews 67-66 UL Huskies

Ulster University Elks 53-68 Marble City Hawks

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Champions Trophy:

Fabplus North West 44-60 Marble City Hawks

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: November 11-12th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree 102-100 DCU Saints

Top scorers Maree: Eoin Rockall 36, Jamelle Tolliver 16, Kenneth Hansberry 14

Top scorers DCU Saints: DeeProby 37, Graham Brannelly 28, Tariq Guebaili 15

Half time score: Maree 47-55 DCU Saints

Black Amber Templeogue 86-82 Moycullen

Top scorers Black Amber Templeogue: Mike Bonaparte 23, Jason Killeen 19, Neil Randolph 16

Top scorers Moycullen: Brandon McGuire 37, Dylan Cunningham 18, Patrick Lyons 10

Half time score: Black Amber Templeogue 47-51 Moycullen

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 61-67 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Aine McDonagh 26, Kiera Gaines 21, Deja Bullock 6

Top scorers Pyorbel Killester: Chantell Alford 21, Jade Daly 12, Emma Sherwood 12

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 35-44 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1

Titans 104-91 Dublin Lions

Top scorers Titans: Keegan Ryan 32, Jonathan Pesaitis 16,TomsFabriciuss 12

Top scorers Dublin Lions: Igor Markiewicz 30,MuhamedSabic 25,TomasMikalauskas 15

Half time score: Titans 52-39 Dublin Lions

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – November 18th and 19th

Saturday 18th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v UCD Marian, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

DCU Saints v UCC Demons, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Eanna BC v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Moycullen v Belfast Star, NUIG Galway, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Black Amber Templeogue, Tralee, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, St Mary’s, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LIT Celtics v Titans, SportsHub Limerick IT, 18:00;

Dublin Lions v Ballincollig, Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ulster University Elks, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies v Meteors, PESS Building-UL, 17:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fr Mathews, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Fabplus North West v Ulster University Elks, Donegal Town, 19:30;

Sunday 19th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

KUBS BC v Maree, Greendale, 15:00;

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup (preliminary round)

NUIG Mystics v IT Carlow – Calasanctius College, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ballincollig v LIT Celtics, Ballincollig CS, 13:00;

LYIT Donegal v Portlaoise Panthers, LYIT, 14:00;

Titans v Neptune, The Jes, 15:30;

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 15:45;