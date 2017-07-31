Long Wait Almost Over For Loughrea Triathlon

The long wait is almost over for the hundreds of triathletes who will compete in this Sunday’s Loughrea Triathlon Festival, and it promises to be a race to remember for everyone involved.

The last few available places are expected to be claimed by Wednesday evening (2nd August), when the field must be finalised, which should bring the total field to the magical 700 competitors total sell-out.

Sunday’s racing will start at 10.30am sharp when the first of the four youth races begins at Long Point on the shores of Loughrea Lake, while the junior and senior races will start after lunch, with the first wave off at 2.20pm.

As part of the sprint race, which all senior and junior competitors will be completing, the first ever relay for para triatheletes in Europe will be first race off in the afternoon session. Several para-athletes will also complete all three legs of the sprint race, which is a real highlight of the day’s events.

As well as the para relay, a number of athletes will take part in the corporate and team replays, with the race’s media partner Galway Bay FM leading the pack with a strong team. The GBFM team will be led out by former Irish Junior champion Dairne Ryan, who will hope to transfer her good form from the pool into the clear waters of Loughrea Lake. DJ and triathelete Donal Mahon will tackle the 20km bike leg for the team, while the 5km run will be completed by Ger Hartnett, who completes a daunting trio for their competitors.

“Hopes are high for our starting team,” said GBFM team manger Ollie Turner. “We have All-Ireland quality in our squad, but I still won’t be afraid to make the changes if things don’t go our way.”

For race goers and Loughrea residentsthere is a few things to note for race day. Lake Road will be closed through the day’s racing from the roundabout at the junction at Cross Street, while the local roads south and east of the town – which sees the bike and run legs – will also be subject to closure. It is expected that all racing will be completed by 4.30pm when all roads will reopen.

Parking will not be available at Long Point, other than by permit for competing para-triathletes, but there will be plenty of parking nearby at St Raphael’s College on Cross Street and in the town.

Registration for athletes will open on the evening before the race at Temperance Hall in Loughrea. Doors open at 4pm and close at 7pm, but competitors can also register on the morning of the race from 8am to 12.30pm. Start times for the various waves will be provided at registration.

Race director, Tomás Mangan, said he was delighted with the numbers registered with the race set to be a total sell-out in its 12th year.

“It promises to be a great day’s racing,” said Mangan. “I would like to wish all of our competitors the best of luck with their race, but I would also like to thank the people of Loughrea and the surrounding area for their patience and passion for the Loughrea Triathlon Festival.

“Without the support of the locality our race would not be possible. I hope everyone enjoys this year’s festival.”

For race results and information on road closures follow Loughrea Triathlon Festival on Facebook, as well as Triathlon Ireland on all social media platforms.