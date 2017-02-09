15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Long traffic delays due to two-car collision on Headford Road

By GBFM News
February 9, 2017

Time posted: 9:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The main N84 Headford Road is partially blocked this morning as emergency services attend to an earlier collision.

The two car crash took place near McGaugh’s garden centre at around 8am.

Two units of Galway city fire brigade were tasked to the scene as well as Gardaí and ambulance services.

It’s understood nobody was seriously injured.

Diversions are in place inbound and outbound and tow trucks are now making their way to the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
