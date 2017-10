Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commuters into the city are experiencing long tailbacks this morning, due to a burst watermain at Castlegar on the Tuam Road.

Heavy rain and a burst pipe have resulted in several feet of water on the Tuam Road at the turn off for Castlegar Church.

It is passable but motorists are urged to approach the area with caution.

Crews are due to arrive on site around now (9am) to begin fixing the burst watermain and lane restrictions are expected until the afternoon at least.