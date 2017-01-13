15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Long serving staff to be made redundant at Connemara community development company

By GBFM News
January 13, 2017

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eight long-serving staff members at a community development company in Connemara will be made redundant in the coming weeks.

Following a lengthy process, the Court of Appeal has ruled that Galway Rural Development Company will deliver the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme in County Galway.

The local community development programme, which was operated by FORUM, will cease on 10th Feb 2017.

The majority of the eight staff members who will lose their jobs as a result of the ruling have worked with FORUM for over 20 years.

Chairperson Terry Keenan says it’s devastating news for the entire community.

