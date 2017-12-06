Long running Galway homeless workers pay dispute resolved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dispute concerning the overnight working rate for Galway homeless service employees has been resolved.

In May, Impact Trade Union said it was taking a case to the Labour Court, arguing that staff at Galway Simon Community are providing services through the night for €4.50 per hour – less than half the national minimum wage.

The dispute also concerned some staff at Cope Galway.

A Labour Court ruling in 2014 recommended that time spent on overnight sleepover duty should be acknowledged as constituting working time.

It stated that workers should therefore be paid the national minimum of €9.25 an hour.

Padraig Mulligan of Impact says the issue has now been resolved, and the workers involved will receive what they’re owed before Christmas.