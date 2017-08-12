Long queues and traffic delays in Oranmore as reposal of Tony Keady gets underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are long queues and severe traffic delays in Oranmore this afternoon as thousands of people attend the reposal of Tony Keady.

The Killimordaly native passed away at UHG on Wednesday night following a sudden illness.

GAA stewards and Gardai are directing traffic, while people have been queuing since mid-day to pay their respects to the hurling legend.

53 year old Tony Keady, who was living in Frenchfort Oranmore and working as a caretaker at Calasanctius College, is survived by his wife Margaret and their four children.

The double All-Ireland winner and All Star played hurling with his local club Killimordaly, and was a member of the Galway senior inter-county team in the 1980s and 1990s.

He has been remembered in recent days as a true legend of Galway hurling for his dominance of the half-back line and for his larger than life personality

His reposal is taking place at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this afternoon until 5 – with removal to the church for a vigil mass at 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2, after which Tony will be laid to rest in Renville Cemetery.

The Keady family has requested that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.