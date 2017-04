Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are long delays on the N18 this morning due to a crash.

The incident happened at the Athenry junction in Clarinbridge in the last half hour.

Gardaí are en route to the scene.

It’s not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Motorists travelling on the N18 in the Clarinbridge/Kilcolgan area are advised to expect delays until the road is cleared.