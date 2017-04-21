Long awaited resurfacing works on N59 west of Oughterard to get underway in June

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has confirmed that long awaited resurfacing works will begin in June on the N59 through Connemara.

The overlay on a 6 kilometre stretch of the N59 from Bunnakill to Claremount is viewed as a temporary measure for the road – which has been described as substandard and dangerous.

Once underway, the works will take around 6-8 weeks to complete.

Meanwhile, the county council is to submit method statements to the NPWS shortly in relation to a full upgrade of the road between Oughterard and Maam Cross.

It’s hoped the full project will be brought to design stage before the end of the year.