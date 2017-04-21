15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Half Door

Long awaited resurfacing works on N59 west of Oughterard to get underway in June

By GBFM News
April 21, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has confirmed that long awaited resurfacing works will begin in June on the N59 through Connemara.

The overlay on a 6 kilometre stretch of the N59 from Bunnakill to Claremount is viewed as a temporary measure for the road – which has been described as substandard and dangerous.

Once underway, the works will take around 6-8 weeks to complete.

Meanwhile, the county council is to submit method statements to the NPWS shortly in relation to a full upgrade of the road between Oughterard and Maam Cross.

It’s hoped the full project will be brought to design stage before the end of the year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
