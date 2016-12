Galway Bay fm newsroom – New bottle banks will be installed in Gort shortly.

The town has been without a bring bank facility since the Supervalu facility closed this summer.

A new site has now been found for a bring bank at the entrance to Lidl in the town – however the company provided the banks may not have the banks installed before Christmas eve.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says it’ll help to prevent littering in the town from the New Year.