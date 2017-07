Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management will be put in place on the N59 between Bunnakill and Claremount tomorrow as long awaited resurfacing gets underway.

The work will take place from the South Eastern end of Lough Bofin to the Western side of Oughterard Town, a distance of around 6.7km.

The work is expected to take four months.

Temporary speed limits will be put in place for the duration of the works.