Long awaited meeting on Clarinbridge traffic scheme takes place today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland will meet this morning with councillors and TDs to discuss a controversial traffic calming plan for Clarinbridge.

The scheme has been put on hold amid local concerns, and has been the subject of special meetings of Athenry/Oranmore area councillors, and a number of public gatherings.

Locals are concerned that the current proposals would lead to a loss of parking spaces in the village and would affect the future development of Scoil Mhuire.

Local representatives have been seeking a meeting with TII on the issue for a number of months.

The closed meeting will take place in Ballybrit at 11 this morning.