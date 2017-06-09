15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Long awaited meeting on Clarinbridge traffic scheme takes place today

By GBFM News
June 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland will meet this morning with councillors and TDs to discuss a controversial traffic calming plan for Clarinbridge.

The scheme has been put on hold amid local concerns, and has been the subject of special meetings of Athenry/Oranmore area councillors, and a number of public gatherings.

Locals are concerned that the current proposals would lead to a loss of parking spaces in the village and would affect the future development of Scoil Mhuire.

Local representatives have been seeking a meeting with TII on the issue for a number of months.

The closed meeting will take place in Ballybrit at 11 this morning.

