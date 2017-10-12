Long awaited legal decision on Apple Athenry due today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited High Court decision on the future of Apple’s proposed € 850m data centre in Athenry is due this morning

Work was due to get underway this year but the project was delayed due to a legal challenge to its planning permission.

It’s been two years since Apple announced plans to build two data centres in Europe – one in Denmark and one on Coillte owned lands in Athenry.

The Danish centre is on track to begin operations, but the Derrydonnell facility has been bogged down with legal challenges to the planning process.

Galway County Council granted permission in Sept 2015 but that was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning board gave it the green light the following year after deciding it wouldn’t have a significant effect on the protected nature sites.

But a number of residents appealed that decision to the High Court.

Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly claim it’s invalid on grounds including that the board failed to carry out a proper environmental assessment.

The case was fast-tracked to the Commercial Court and Mr. Justice Paul McDermott is due to deliver his judgement this morning.