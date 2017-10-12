15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Long awaited legal decision on Apple Athenry due today

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited High Court decision on the future of Apple’s proposed € 850m data centre in Athenry is due this morning

Work was due to get underway this year but the project was delayed due to a legal challenge to its planning permission.

It’s been two years since Apple announced plans to build two data centres in Europe – one in Denmark and one on Coillte owned lands in Athenry.

The Danish centre is on track to begin operations, but the Derrydonnell facility has been bogged down with legal challenges to the planning process.

Galway County Council granted permission in Sept 2015 but that was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning board gave it the green light the following year after deciding it wouldn’t have a significant effect on the protected nature sites.

But a number of residents appealed that decision to the High Court.

Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly claim it’s invalid on grounds including that the board failed to carry out a proper environmental assessment.

The case was fast-tracked to the Commercial Court and Mr. Justice Paul McDermott is due to deliver his judgement this morning.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway TD to meet with Oireachtas committee on same day voting for islands
October 11, 2017
Galway TD to meet with Oireachtas committee on same day voting for islands
October 11, 2017
City’s Radisson Hotel bought by MHL Hotel Collection
October 11, 2017
Study of Connemara school gives cause for concern for Irish language

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 11, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
October 11, 2017
Athenry wins County Intermediate Camogie Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK