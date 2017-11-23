Lone parent information event in Maam Cross tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development will host a lone parent seminar in Maam Cross tomorrow. (24/11)

The free event will be attended by GRETB, local employers, GMIT, NUIG, Galway Domestic Violence and the Money Advice and Budgeting Service – MABS.

Santa will also attend the event with a gift for children present and the Road Safety Authority will give a talk about safety on the roads.

There will also be free legal aid advice and St. Vincent de Paul represenatives will be on hand to answer questions.

The lone parent seminar takes place tomorrow, Friday from 9a.m to 1.30p.m at Peacockes Hotel in Maam Cross.