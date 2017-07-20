15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Locals object to new housing development in Ballybane

By GBFM News
July 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of a new housing development in Ballybane has been cast in doubt following objections.

Green Way Estates Limited was recently given planning permission to demolish a house, sheds and glasshouse at the former Heneghan’s Nurseries site at Monivea Road.

In their place, the company wants to build 52 new homes, however the decision by the city council to allow the development has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development in Ballybane would comprise 52 homes, a commerical building with a medical centre and dental practice.

City planners granted planning permission to Green Way Estates Limited for the construction of the development with 33 conditions attached.

However in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála several objections have been made.

One objector says there are inadequate parking facilities at the subject site and it would increase traffic at Monivea Road which is already over capacity.

Other objectors are concerned about overlooking and overshadowing of their own property and concerns about a lack of adequate parking.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála about the future for the housing and commercial development in Ballybane in November. ((6/11)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Progress on plans to restore Tuam’s old courthouse
July 20, 2017
Progress on plans to restore Tuam’s old courthouse
July 20, 2017
Council rejects plans for more parking in Salthill
July 20, 2017
Rainfall warning issued for Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 20, 2017
Connacht Rugby and BLK launch new kit
July 20, 2017
Galway Gymnasts Selected For European Youth Olympics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK