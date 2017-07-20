Locals object to new housing development in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of a new housing development in Ballybane has been cast in doubt following objections.

Green Way Estates Limited was recently given planning permission to demolish a house, sheds and glasshouse at the former Heneghan’s Nurseries site at Monivea Road.

In their place, the company wants to build 52 new homes, however the decision by the city council to allow the development has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development in Ballybane would comprise 52 homes, a commerical building with a medical centre and dental practice.

City planners granted planning permission to Green Way Estates Limited for the construction of the development with 33 conditions attached.

However in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála several objections have been made.

One objector says there are inadequate parking facilities at the subject site and it would increase traffic at Monivea Road which is already over capacity.

Other objectors are concerned about overlooking and overshadowing of their own property and concerns about a lack of adequate parking.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála about the future for the housing and commercial development in Ballybane in November. ((6/11)