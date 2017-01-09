15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Local TD says HSE management should step down over hospital crisis

By GBFM News
January 9, 2017

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon T.D says some senior HSE management should consider their positions in light of the current hospital crisis.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says some senior managers should step down over damning ambulance response times and trolley figures.

It comes as hospitals across the county experienced record highs on two occasions this so far this month, in terms of patients on trolleys.

Today, the pressure is on at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where there are 26 people waiting on trolleys with no available space.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says there’s no point blaming the Health Minister when HSE managers could also be part of the problem.

