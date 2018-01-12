15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Local resident calls for oral hearing about water infrastructure on Inis Meain

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 2:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision to grant approval to Irish Water to install new water reservoir infrastructure on Inis Meáin is being appealed.

Late last year, the county council granted planning permission for the provision of raw water storage tanks on the middle of the Aran Islands.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

In an appeal against the grant of permission for some water reservoir infrastructure on Inis Meáin, the objector who is a resident of the island, states that she wants an oral hearing on the matter.

She says she wants the hearing to question Irish Water about its proposals for the water supply on the island including the need for the new tanks.

The local resident is not opposed to Irish Water’s plans for water infrastructure at one location but has issues in relation to a second location near her home.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala by April.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
