15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Local media reporting at least 13 dead in Barcelona terrorist attack

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Police in Spain have confirmed several people have been killed after a terror attack in Barcelona with local radio reporting that at least 13 people are dead.

A van hit crowds in Las Ramblas – a busy area which is popular with tourists – injuring more than 10 people.

Witnesses describe seeing people running in panic – and police flooding the area.

The driver fled on foot afterwards – and is now being sought by officers.

Local media are also suggesting gunmen are holed up in a nearby bar – and there are reports that shots have been heard.

Armed police have been seen near the scene of the attack, moving through local streets.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mayor of Chicago to lead major trade delegation to Galway
August 17, 2017
Mayor of Chicago to lead major trade delegation to Galway
August 17, 2017
BREAKING: TERRORIST ATTACK IN BARCELONA
August 17, 2017
Two city beaches re-open to swimmers as ecoli threat ends

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 17, 2017
GAA Confirm Match Officials For All-Ireland Hurling Finals
August 16, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK