Local media reporting at least 13 dead in Barcelona terrorist attack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Police in Spain have confirmed several people have been killed after a terror attack in Barcelona with local radio reporting that at least 13 people are dead.

A van hit crowds in Las Ramblas – a busy area which is popular with tourists – injuring more than 10 people.

Witnesses describe seeing people running in panic – and police flooding the area.

The driver fled on foot afterwards – and is now being sought by officers.

Local media are also suggesting gunmen are holed up in a nearby bar – and there are reports that shots have been heard.

Armed police have been seen near the scene of the attack, moving through local streets.