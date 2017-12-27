Local Government Minister urged to explain Galway funding shortfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister with responsibility for Local Government is being urged to come to Galway to explain why the county council receives significantly less funding than other areas of similar size.

Before the 2018 annual Budget meeting of Galway County Council, all five Municipal Districts met separately to discuss the proposed budget allocations for next year.

Each of the districts rejected the proposed budgets for their areas as being inadequate.

At this month’s council meeting, a motion was passed calling on Minister Eoghan Murphy to visit Galway to explain the ongoing shortfalls in funding.

Athenry Oranmore area Councillor Jim Cuddy says the blame lies at the door of the Department of Local Government.