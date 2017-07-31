Local Golf Results

ATHENRY
LADIES
Athenry Golf Club Open Week Ladies Results Sunday 30th July, 18 hole S/ford
Sponsored by Athenry Credit Union
1st Emer Beaty, (16) 39pts
2nd Marie Carr (9) 34pts
Gross Teresa Coen (13) 22pts
Fourball Betterball Saturday 29th July, Sponsored By The Huntsman Inn
1st: Aileen Mangan 44 Pts
Olive Bane
2nd: Bernie Poniard 41 Pts
Midge Glynn
Gross: Ursula Morley 29 Gross Pts
Teresa Coen
MEN
18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Winston Depinna 13 40pts
2nd Elliot Langan 20 38pts
Gross Mark King 1 30Grs
BALLINROBE
Gents results Sat 29th& Sun 30th July. Sponsored by Hooper Dolan Insurances.
1st Justin Keady 38pts,
2nd Gary O’Shaughnessy 37pts
Gross Jonathan Hudson 29pts
Category 1 Declan Flaherty 37pts
Category 2 Pearse O’Donoghue 32pts
Category 3 Kieran Hughes 33pts
Ladies results Sat 29th& Sun 30th July. Sponsored by Hooper Dolan Insurance.
1st Aileen Tierney 39pts
Category 1 Maura Joyce 33pts
Category 2 Geraldine Ryan 39pts
Category 3 Mary Craddock 36pts
BEARNA
Citylites 18 Hole Stableford
Men
1st Brian Cotter (21) 40 pts
2nd Tom Cunningham (12) 39 pts
3rd Ciaran Lohan (21) 36 pts
CLAREMORRIS
This Weekend John Corless Men’s Captains Prize
Captains Prize Results
1st Shane Prendergast 172 nett
2nd Eoin Prendergast 173 nett
GROSS Conor McGuinness 149
Ladies
1st Noreen McHugh 71 nett
2nd Louise Grant 74 nett
3rd Christina Rush 77 nett
CONNEMARA
Club Classic Fundraiser Results: Sunday 30th July 2017 Open 18 Hole Stableford Competition
Mens:
1st Cian Murray (14) 38pts
2nd Sam Varian (10) 37pts
Gross Michael Galvin (3) 31pts gross 3rd
Ladies:
1st Daire Coffey (21) 35pts
2nd Mandy Coyne (7) 33pts
Gross Kathleen Burke (12) 20pts gross
CREGMORE PARK
Summer Scramble
1st Ruth Deacy, Donal O’Murchu, Ciaran Herbert, John Fitzpatrick (16 under par) 50.0 Net.
2nd Peter Mernagh, Joe Kerins, Eamon Fitzgerald, Jason East (15 under par) 50.4 Net.
White Stroke
1st Michael Maloney (26) 66
2nd John Corbett (15) 67
Weekly 9 Hole
1st Jim Lovett 22pts
DUNMORE
Results of Gents Competition
1st Fr Michael Farragher 67 Nett
2nd Paul Cheevers 68 Nett
Gross Stephen Lane-Spellman 68
Results of Ladies Competition
1st Phil Reddington 76 Nett
2nd Carmel Howley 77 Nett
MOUNTBELLEW
Our Men’s Club Captain, Michael Conneally will hold his Captain’s Prize weekend on 5th and 6th August next.
On Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July the 18 holes stableford competition off the Blue tees was kindly sponsored by The Bridge Bar, Mountbellew.
Winner: Darragh Nolan (13) 38pts,
2nd: Barry Loftus (19) 35pts,
Gross: Peter Morrow (28) 28pts,
The Ladies Club held the Tom & Hilda Fitzgerald Trophy.
Winner: Mary Ryan (30) 41pts,
2nd: Geraldine Coyne (24) 39pts,
OUGHTERARD
Captains (Sean Rankin) Prize Day Results
45 Hole Strokeplay
1st, Dermot Downey, 174
2nd, Eugene Cloonan, 176.5 (B6)
3rd, Michael Withero, 176.5
1st Gross, Michael Darcy (jnr), 186
TUAM
Congratulations to Shane Quinn on winning Larry Banes Captains Prize this weekend.
1st Shane Quinn (12) 104
2nd David Burke (5) 106.5
Gross Darragh Cunningham (5) 117
Congratulations to Sarita Glynn on winning the inaugural 9 hole qualifying competition in the Mens Captains to the Ladies
1st Sarita Glynn (26) 23pts
2nd Lorna Mullally (7) 19pts
3rd Jackie Cullen (16) 17ptsb/d