Local Golf Results

ATHENRY

LADIES

Athenry Golf Club Open Week Ladies Results Sunday 30th July, 18 hole S/ford

Sponsored by Athenry Credit Union

1st Emer Beaty, (16) 39pts

2nd Marie Carr (9) 34pts

Gross Teresa Coen (13) 22pts

Fourball Betterball Saturday 29th July, Sponsored By The Huntsman Inn

1st: Aileen Mangan 44 Pts

Olive Bane

2nd: Bernie Poniard 41 Pts

Midge Glynn

Gross: Ursula Morley 29 Gross Pts

Teresa Coen

MEN

18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Winston Depinna 13 40pts

2nd Elliot Langan 20 38pts

Gross Mark King 1 30Grs

BALLINROBE

Gents results Sat 29th& Sun 30th July. Sponsored by Hooper Dolan Insurances.

1st Justin Keady 38pts,

2nd Gary O’Shaughnessy 37pts

Gross Jonathan Hudson 29pts

Category 1 Declan Flaherty 37pts

Category 2 Pearse O’Donoghue 32pts

Category 3 Kieran Hughes 33pts

Ladies results Sat 29th& Sun 30th July. Sponsored by Hooper Dolan Insurance.

1st Aileen Tierney 39pts

Category 1 Maura Joyce 33pts

Category 2 Geraldine Ryan 39pts

Category 3 Mary Craddock 36pts

BEARNA

Citylites 18 Hole Stableford

Men

1st Brian Cotter (21) 40 pts

2nd Tom Cunningham (12) 39 pts

3rd Ciaran Lohan (21) 36 pts

CLAREMORRIS

This Weekend John Corless Men’s Captains Prize

Captains Prize Results

1st Shane Prendergast 172 nett

2nd Eoin Prendergast 173 nett

GROSS Conor McGuinness 149

Ladies

1st Noreen McHugh 71 nett

2nd Louise Grant 74 nett

3rd Christina Rush 77 nett

CONNEMARA

Club Classic Fundraiser Results: Sunday 30th July 2017 Open 18 Hole Stableford Competition

Mens:

1st Cian Murray (14) 38pts

2nd Sam Varian (10) 37pts

Gross Michael Galvin (3) 31pts gross 3rd

Ladies:

1st Daire Coffey (21) 35pts

2nd Mandy Coyne (7) 33pts

Gross Kathleen Burke (12) 20pts gross

CREGMORE PARK

Summer Scramble

1st Ruth Deacy, Donal O’Murchu, Ciaran Herbert, John Fitzpatrick (16 under par) 50.0 Net.

2nd Peter Mernagh, Joe Kerins, Eamon Fitzgerald, Jason East (15 under par) 50.4 Net.

White Stroke

1st Michael Maloney (26) 66

2nd John Corbett (15) 67

Weekly 9 Hole

1st Jim Lovett 22pts

DUNMORE

Results of Gents Competition

1st Fr Michael Farragher 67 Nett

2nd Paul Cheevers 68 Nett

Gross Stephen Lane-Spellman 68

Results of Ladies Competition

1st Phil Reddington 76 Nett

2nd Carmel Howley 77 Nett

MOUNTBELLEW

Our Men’s Club Captain, Michael Conneally will hold his Captain’s Prize weekend on 5th and 6th August next.

On Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th July the 18 holes stableford competition off the Blue tees was kindly sponsored by The Bridge Bar, Mountbellew.

Winner: Darragh Nolan (13) 38pts,

2nd: Barry Loftus (19) 35pts,

Gross: Peter Morrow (28) 28pts,

The Ladies Club held the Tom & Hilda Fitzgerald Trophy.

Winner: Mary Ryan (30) 41pts,

2nd: Geraldine Coyne (24) 39pts,

OUGHTERARD

Captains (Sean Rankin) Prize Day Results

45 Hole Strokeplay

1st, Dermot Downey, 174

2nd, Eugene Cloonan, 176.5 (B6)

3rd, Michael Withero, 176.5

1st Gross, Michael Darcy (jnr), 186

TUAM

Congratulations to Shane Quinn on winning Larry Banes Captains Prize this weekend.

1st Shane Quinn (12) 104

2nd David Burke (5) 106.5

Gross Darragh Cunningham (5) 117

Congratulations to Sarita Glynn on winning the inaugural 9 hole qualifying competition in the Mens Captains to the Ladies

1st Sarita Glynn (26) 23pts

2nd Lorna Mullally (7) 19pts

3rd Jackie Cullen (16) 17ptsb/d