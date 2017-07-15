Local development council opposes plan for Poolboy waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision by Galway County Council to grant planning permission for a new waste transfer building in Ballinasloe has been appealed to the higher planning authority.

Sean Curran of Barna Waste had been granted planning permission for the development at Poolboy.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Poolboy Community Development Council.

A transfer station is a processing site for the temporary deposition of waste.

They are often used as places where local waste collection vehicles deposit their waste cargo, before loading into bigger vehicles.

No waste is stored in these buildings, but is only sorted into categories and transported onwards.

Poolboy Community Development Council argues that an Environmental Impact Statement should have been submitted during the application process for the Poolboy waste transfer development.

The local development council also argues that the proposed tonnage at the site will be exceeded as it would be operational 6 days a week and not five.

An Bord Pleanála will make a decision on the waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe in October.