Local councils and IDA criticised for lack of action over Parkmore congestion

By GBFM News
September 29, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two local authorities in Galway and IDA Ireland are being urged to be more pro-active in tackling the traffic congestion around Parkmore.

Since the opening of the new M17 motorway on Wednesday, traffic congestion around Parkmore and Briarhill has increased with motorists experiencing delays of almost 90 minutes to get out of the business and technology park.

Business leaders in Parkmore are calling on the city and county councils to take immediate action to alleviate the traffic congestion.

The group says a new access/exit road from Parkmore was supposed be constructed by now, but so far there has been no progress on the plan.

Pat Duane from Parkmore Traffic Action Group told Keith Finnegan the councils and IDA need to become proactive as employees are fed up.

