Live – All Week From The Galway Races, Ballybritt Racecourse

The highly anticipated week long Galway Races festival kicks off on Monday July 31st. Join us live from Ballybrit as we bring you the races, a taste of the unique atmosphere and plenty of special guests.

Throughout the week our very own George McDonagh and Leon Blanche of Boyle Sports will offer their expert opinion in relation to the horses and their current form.

So join us for what promises to be one of the highlights of the year the Galway Racing festival.

The Galway Racing festival broadcasts in association with Boyle Sports and Joyce’s Supermarkets Athenry, Headford, Inverin, Knocknacarra & Tuam.

For more information on Joyces Supermarket Click HERE

For more information on Boyle Sports click HERE