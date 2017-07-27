15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Live – All Week From The Galway Races, Ballybritt Racecourse

By Sinead Kennedy
July 27, 2017

Time posted: 1:45 pm

The highly anticipated week long Galway Races festival kicks off on Monday July 31st. Join us live from Ballybrit as we bring you the races, a taste of the unique atmosphere and plenty of special guests.

Throughout the week our very own George McDonagh and Leon Blanche of Boyle Sports will offer their expert opinion in relation to the horses and their current form.

So join us for what promises to be one of the highlights of the year the Galway Racing festival.

The Galway Racing festival broadcasts in association with Boyle Sports and Joyce’s Supermarkets Athenry, Headford, Inverin,  Knocknacarra & Tuam.

For more information on Joyces Supermarket Click HERE

For more information on Boyle Sports click HERE  

print
Outside Broadcasts
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday July 27th 2017
July 27, 2017
Saturday – Live from Miland’s Garden Centre & Florist Mountbellew
July 26, 2017
Friday – Live From East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Center in Mountbellew

LATEST PODCASTS

July 27, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday July 27th 2017
July 27, 2017
Galway U16 Ladies Are All-Ireland Champions
July 27, 2017
Galway U17 Hurlers Face Cork In All-Ireland Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?