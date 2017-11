Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to allocate funds in its 2018 budget to facilitate live streaming of council meetings.

A potential company has been chosen for the provision of equipment to allow public meetings be broadcast live on the internet.

The webcasting would be done through the city council’s website, galwaycity.ie.

A City Council spokesperson says funding for the initiative will be discussed during the local authority’s 2018 budget meeting due to be held this month.