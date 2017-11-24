Live Stream of the Pro 14 Championship Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Pro 14 Championship Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby Live from Cardiff.

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy and William Davies

Kick off at 19:35, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 19:15.

Connachts medical team have issued the following update ahead of the clash away to Cardiff Blues on Friday night (K.O. at 7:35pm).

Prop:

JP Cooney has returned to training following his ankle injury in October.

Dominic Robertson McCoy is continuing his rehabilitation from thumb surgery and will be out of action until the end of 2017.

Lock:

Gavin Thornbury has reintegrated into full training following his calf injury versus the Cheetahs.

Andrew Browne is continuing his rehabilitation from Achilles surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Back Row:

Eoin McKeon will integrate fully into training this week following a recent hamstring injury.

Jake Heenan will integrate fully into training this week following a recent knee injury.

James Connolly is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in October and will return to training in the coming weeks.

Jarrad Butler is continuing his recovery from recent knee surgery and is due to return to training in early December.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Centre:

Eoin Griffin has returned to full training with the squad this week following his calf injury.

Craig Ronaldson is continuing his recovery from a calf injury and will return to training in December.

Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Stacey Ili is progressing well in his recovery from a recent shoulder injury and will return to training in early December.

Rory Scholes had his appendix removed last week and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Cormac Brennan will return in early 2018 following shoulder surgery.