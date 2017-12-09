Live Stream of the European Challenge Cup live Brive v Connacht Rugby

Live uninterrupted coverage of the European Challenge Cup live Brive v Connacht Rugby Live from Brive.

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy and Alan Deegan.

Kick off at 20:00, our online pre match online broadcast starts at 19:30.

Focus shifts to the European Challenge for our clash away to Brive (K.O. 8pm – live commentary on Galway Bay Fm).

Ahead of the game our medical team issued a squad update at the pre-game press conference.

Prop:

Dominic Robertson McCoy is continuing his rehabilitation from thumb surgery and will be out of action until the end of 2017.

JP Cooney sustained a hamstring injury in a club game last weekend and will be out of action until early 2018.

Lock:

Andrew Browne is continuing his rehabilitation from Achilles surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Back Row:

James Connolly played versus Zebre last week in his first game since his ankle injury with no after effects.

Eoin McKeon is continuing his rehabilitation from his hamstring injury versus Cardiff and is planned to return to training next week.

Jake Heenan injured his shoulder versus Cardiff and underwent surgery last week. He will be out of action until April 2018.

Jarrad Butler is continuing his recovery from recent knee surgery and is due to return to training in the coming weeks.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will be out of action until early 2018.

Centre:

Craig Ronaldson (calf) and Peter Robb (hip) have both returned to full training and are available for selection this week.

Back Three:

Stacey Ili (shoulder) has returned to full training and is available for selection this week.

Rory Scholes is continuing his recovery following the removal of his appendix.

Cormac Brennan will return in early 2018 following shoulder surgery.