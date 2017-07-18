15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Live – Saturday from The Galway Shopping Centre Fashion Show

By Sinead Kennedy
July 18, 2017

Time posted: 1:20 pm

Join Marc Roberts and Garry Kelly this Saturday as they broadcast live from Galway Shopping Centre.  There’s is an exciting afternoon of high fashion entertainment on the way as Galway Shopping Centre  host their Fashion Event for 2017

Join us for this  in-store event showcasing the latest summer fashion available at Galway Shopping Centre. There will be plenty going on with style tips, goody bags and prizes to be won, and of course your chance to find out about the fashion trends.

The Fashion Show take place at 1pm, 3pm & 5pm and your MC for the afternoon is Noel Cunningham

For more details about Galway Shopping Centre click HERE

