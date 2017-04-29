Live Rugby Stream of the pro 12 Connacht Rugby V Scarlets

Live uninterrupter coverage of the pro 12 Connacht Rugby V Scarlets Live from The Sports Grounds on College Road.



Healy

Deegan will be on Stats

Kick off at 19:35, our online pre match broadcast starts at 19:20.

Squad Update ahead of Scarlets game

Our Commentary Team today will be William Davies & Joewhile Alan

Ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO12 game at home to Scarlets, the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Conor Carey will integrate into training with the squad this week following his foot injury sustained in December.

Quinn Roux has completed his GRTP protocols following the head injury he sustained v Leinster.

Eoin McKeon has completed his GRTP protocols following the head injury he sustained v Leinster.

Steve Crosbie sustained an AC joint injury in the game v Leinster and will be monitored this week.

Niyi Adeolokun sustained a hamstring injury in the game v Leinster and will be out of action for 4-5 weeks.

Matt Healy has recovered from his recent hand injury and will return to partial training this week.

Cian Kelleher will integrate into training with the squad this week following his hamstring injury sustained in December.

CONNACHT v SCARLETS

Saturday 29th April

At the Sportsground, 7.35pm.

Get your tickets for Connacht v Scarlets here.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 7th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Lloyd Linton (SRU), Helen O’Reilly (IRFU)

Citing Commissioner: Murray Whyte (IRFU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)

Champions Cup play-off push

Connacht host Scarlets in their final Guinness PRO12 home game of the season at the Sportsground on Saturday night with Champions Cup qualification within reach (7.35pm).

Don’t miss your final chance to see Connacht at the Sportsground in the PRO12 this season, get your match ticket for Saturday night here.

With a place in the top eight secured, the focus now is on building momentum ahead of the play-off semi-final next month away to either French or English opposition.

In-form Scarlets will provide a formidable challenge but Connacht have lost just twice in Galway since mid-September with the home crowd roaring the Westerners to nine wins in their last 11 home games.

Last time out, Connacht played some scintillating rugby in a thrilling encounter against Leinster but the visitors were clinical on the night and took every chance that came their way to record a 37-24 victory.

Following the Scarlets clash, Connacht are on the road to Thomond Park for the final PRO12 game of the season on Saturday, May 6 (5.15pm).

We have a once in a lifetime prize to give away – a one-off, specially embroidered, signed Connacht jersey to mark captain John Muldoon’s 300th Connacht appearance. Click here for more details.

The 20th place in the Champions Cup will be decided by a series of play-off matches that will include the following clubs:

The seventh-ranked club from the Premiership, or the winner of the Challenge Cup if from the Premiership and not already qualified for the Champions Cup.

The seventh-ranked club from the TOP 14, or the winner of the Challenge Cup if from the TOP 14 and not already qualified for the Champions Cup.

The clubs that finish 7th and 8th in the Guinness PRO12.

Play-Off Draw

19/20/21 May

Play-off 1: Aviva Premiership (seventh-ranked club) v Guinness PRO12 (Team that finish 8th – Cardiff Blues or Connacht)

Play-off 2: TOP 14 (seventh-ranked club) v Guinness PRO12 (Team that finish 7th – Cardiff Blues or Connacht)

The Premiership and TOP 14 clubs will have home advantage.

26/27/28 May

Play-off Final: winner Play-off 1 v winner Play-off 2 (The winner of Play-off 1 will have home advantage).

The winner of the Play-off final will take the 20th place in the 2017/18 Champions Cup.

Connacht’s possible play-off semi-final opponents

France: Lyon Olympique, Stade Francais, Pau, Castres, Bordeaux-Begles, Brive, Toulouse, Racing 92, Toulon.

England: Harlequins, Gloucester, Northampton, Newcastle, Bath.

Connacht’s semi-final opponents will either be decided following the completion of the PRO12, Top14 and Premiership on Saturday, May 6, or after the European Challenge Cup final between Stade Francais and Gloucester on Friday, May 12.