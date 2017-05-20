Live Rugby Stream Champions Cup play off semi final Northampton v Connacht

Live uninterrupted coverage of the Champions Cup play off semi final Northampton v Connacht, Franklin’s gardens.



Kick off at 16:00, our online pre match broadcast starts at 15:30.

Connacht team to face Northampton Saints

Our Commentary Team today will Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan.

Ireland internationals Niyi Adeolokun, Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy have all returned from injury to feature in Connacht’s match day squad for the Champions Cup play-off semi-final clash with Northampton Saints tomorrow (4pm).

Head coach Pat Lam has made seven personnel changes for the knockout game in Franklin’s Gardens.

Adeolokun starts on the right wing while Danie Poolman moves in to partner Craig Ronaldson for a rare start in the centres.

Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are both promoted to the front row in a week that also saw them named in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the Summer Tour.

Sean O’Brien and Jake Heenan start in the back row with captain John Muldoon at number 8.

Ruled out through injury since February, Dillane and Healy are both in line to make an appearance from the bench tomorrow.

Commenting on tomorrow’s game, head coach Pat Lam said:

“Everything over the past few weeks has been geared towards this game. We know we haven’t been anywhere near our best in the last few matches and that’s been a big disappointment for us as a team. We’ve had a very positive week on and off the training pitch but we all know that the eighty plus minutes from 4pm tomorrow is when it needs to count.”

Saturday, May 20th, kick off 4pm, Franklin’s Gardens

15 Tiernan O’Halloran

14 Niyi Adeolokun

13 Danie Poolman

12 Craig Ronaldson

11 Cian Kelleher

10 Jack Carty

9 Kieran Marmion

1 Denis Buckley

2 Dave Heffernan

3 Finlay Bealham

4 Quinn Roux

5 Andrew Browne

6 Sean O’Brien

7 Jake Heenan

8 John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16 Shane Delahunt

17 JP Cooney

18 Conor Carey

19 Ultan Dillane

20 Naulia Dawai

21 Caolin Blade

22 John Cooney

23 Matt Healy

Injured/unavailable: Eoin Griffin, Tom McCartney, Ronan Loughney, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Shane O’Leary, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Stacey Ili, Tom Farrell, Josh Rowland.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Changes to Champions Cup qualification

Key changes to the qualification format for the Champions Cup will be introduced by EPCR next season in a move which will create a more streamlined pathway to participation in Europe’s top flight.

At the conclusion of 2017/18, the seven highest-ranked clubs from the Guinness PRO12 will qualify for the following season’s Champions Cup regardless of their country of origin. This will replace the current format which requires that at least one club from each of Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales is included in the seven qualifiers.

The qualification process for the Aviva Premiership and the TOP 14 which sees the six highest-ranked clubs secure places in the Champions Cup will remain.

There will also be an added incentive for Challenge Cup clubs with the tournament winner automatically taking the 20th spot in the Champions Cup. If the Challenge Cup winner is already qualified, then the losing finalist will take its place.

“These changes are designed to strengthen both the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup,” said EPCR Director General, Vincent Gaillard.

“The new qualification format will contribute further to the advances that we have made in attendances, TV audiences and expansion to new territories as we continue to create outstanding rugby experiences for participating clubs, players, sponsors, broadcasters and importantly, our fans.”

PRO12 Rugby Chief Executive, Martin Anayi, welcomed the changes. “Everyone has seen the positive impact that meritocracy has had on the Guinness PRO12 since it was introduced in the 2014/15 season. Competition has never been greater among our clubs and these latest changes will deliver true meritocracy to our Championship.

“In this past season, we have been greatly encouraged by the performances of our teams in the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup and this development will prime them to make a greater impact in the future.”