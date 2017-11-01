15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Live from MotorPark this Thursday

By Damian Burke
November 1, 2017

Time posted: 2:59 pm

Join Galway Bayfm this Thursday when we broadcast live from Motorpark Galway – Motorpark have literally gone green!

Henry Ford once famously said, “You can have any colour you want, as long as it’s black”.
Now is the perfect time to upgrade from your old car to a brand-new Ford, while driving our commitment towards a cleaner environment. Whether you choose black, white, silver or red, with Fords smarter, innovative engine technologies you will always be buying green.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clean Up in more ways than one. Up to €6,000 Clean Up Bonus available on passenger vehicles and up to €4,000 on commercial vehicles.  You can discover how a modern Ford does not cost the Earth!

 

 

Excellent finance options with 0% APR on a wide selection of the Ford passenger range and 3.9% APR on the Ford commercial vehicle range.

Motorpark, with dealerships in Galway, Athlone and Sligo, are taking orders for January 181 delivery today.

Showroom open until 6pm and from 10 – 5 on Saturday

Call 091-741 100 or log on to motorparkford.ie

October 31, 2017
Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Dream Teams Announced
October 31, 2017
Kilconly Wins North Board Minor League Title
October 31, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday October 31st 2017
