Live from MotorPark this Thursday

Join Galway Bayfm this Thursday when we broadcast live from Motorpark Galway – Motorpark have literally gone green!

Henry Ford once famously said, “You can have any colour you want, as long as it’s black”.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade from your old car to a brand-new Ford, while driving our commitment towards a cleaner environment. Whether you choose black, white, silver or red, with Fords smarter, innovative engine technologies you will always be buying green.

Clean Up in more ways than one. Up to €6,000 Clean Up Bonus available on passenger vehicles and up to €4,000 on commercial vehicles. You can discover how a modern Ford does not cost the Earth!

Excellent finance options with 0% APR on a wide selection of the Ford passenger range and 3.9% APR on the Ford commercial vehicle range.

Motorpark, with dealerships in Galway, Athlone and Sligo, are taking orders for January 181 delivery today.

Showroom open until 6pm and from 10 – 5 on Saturday

Call 091-741 100 or log on to motorparkford.ie