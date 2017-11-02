15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Live broadcast from Parsons Garage Tuam

By Damian Burke
November 2, 2017

Time posted: 3:19 pm

This Tuesday November 7th Galway Bay fm will broadcast from Parsons Garage (Toyota) Milltown road, Tuam for their 181 Toyota offers.
They are inviting all their customers both young & old to visit their showroom next Tuesday from 12-6pm kick starting their offers for 2018.
Parsons Brand Ambassador/ Galway Football Captain Gary O’ Donnell & members of the Galway GAA Senior Football team will be present.
Galway Bay FM  will broadcast on the day also, with a bouncy castle for the kids (big & small) Lots of prizes to be won & Loads of fun to be had!
Parsons are also showcasing their fleet/demo cars & the rest of our “Toyota plus used cars”.
Contact  Francis Tyrrell or Graham Murphy for further details.
