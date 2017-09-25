Live broadcast from Galway Racecourse for Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference

This Wednesday from 11-5pm Galway Bayfm will broadcast from Galway Racecourse for Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference.

Who: Medical Technology Ireland

What: Largest Privately-Run Expo &Conference for the Industry Ever in Ireland

When: September 27 and 28, 2017

Where: Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co. Galway.

Whyyou should care: Medical Technology is booming in Ireland and is seen as a key piece of the puzzle of Ireland’s economic future

Medical Technology in Ireland Means Business…Lots of Business

The largest privately-run medical technology expo and conference ever to be held in Ireland, is taking place in Galway. More than 150 vendors from around the globe will share ideas, innovation, breakthroughs with technology and creative approaches to the future. And they’ll be doing it just a stone’s throw from the giants of the industry who have already located here. The Galway Racecourse at Ballybritt will be ground zero for the event that runs September 27 and 28, 2017.

Experts in everything from clamps to clips to automation and chemical etching will have booths set up displaying industry breakthroughs. Speakers including Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Maurice O’Gorman, President of the Galway Chamber of Commerce and Ken Block will address the conference on FDA Regulations. Other topics will include Commercializing Products, The Impacts of Brexit and Networking. It will be a concerted effort to fuel the expansion of an industry that already employs 27-thousand highly trained people in Ireland.

Maurice O’Gorman is the President of the Galway Chamber of Commerce and supports the effort to grow the industry here.

“Ireland already boasts the leading cluster of MedTech industries, employing the highest number percapita of Medical Technology personnel in Europe, and Galway is its hub. They are attracted here by the talented, educated workforce, the quality of life, and the low cost environment. Galway offers an attractive alternative to large cities for mobile foreign investment projects.”

Three flours of the Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit will showcase the most recent international developments in Medical Technology. More than 2000 free parking spaces and easy access to the building will make exhibition easier than ever before. And the location is just a short walk from high profile companies including Medtronic, Creganna and Boston Scientific.

“We have a great line-up of speakers to address the issues, and a great expanse of exhibitors to share their wares,” said Tom Burke with Medical Technology Ireland. “This field is established, yet continuing to grow. Ireland is the right place for it and this is the right time to build it.”

For more information visit www.MedicalTechnologyIreland.com.