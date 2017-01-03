15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Littering across Galway described as critical environmental issue

By GBFM News
January 3, 2017

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dumping across Galway city and county is being described as a ‘critical environmental issue.’

The city, Ballybane and Ballinasloe have been listed as ‘moderately littered’ in the latest IBAL survey.

Westside Library and business park have been listed as heavily littered – with much of the problem focusing on alcohol related litter.

The Irish  Business Against Litter programme places the three areas towards the bottom of the ranking of 40 Irish towns and cities.

A number of sites in the city have performed well in terms of cleanliness, including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, and the Westside bring facility.

The cleanest town in Ireland will be announced at lunchtime today at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

IBAL spokesperson is Conor Horgan says the ranking could be easily improved if the heavily littered sites are addressed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
