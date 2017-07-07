Lithuanian man appears before courts over significant Gort drugs seizure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Lithuanian man has appeared before the courts over a significant drugs seizure in Gort last week.

Andreas Varzinskas was arrested after Gardai raided a house in Tarmon on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29th.

During the course of the raid, Gardai discovered 100 thousand euro worth of cannabis plants in what was described as a sophisticated growhouse.

123 mature plants were discovered during the operation carried out by the Divisional Drug Unit and Gardai from Loughrea – with each valued at between 800 and 900 euro.

Lithuanian national Andreas Varzinskas, who is 33 years old and has an address in Dublin, was arrested at the scene.

He appeared before Harristown District Court last evening where he was remanded in custody to appear again on Friday the 21st of July.