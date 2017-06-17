LISTEN: Strong turnout from both sides at city demonstration on 8th amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong showing from both sides of the 8th amendment debate in the city this afternoon for a rally hosted by Galway Pro-Choice.

Over 100 people turned out for the event at Eyre Square, which saw campaigners call for the total repeal of the controversial amendment in the Irish constitution.

They say they will not accept the replacement of, or any alterations to, the 8th amendment in it’s current form – and it must be scrapped entirely.

Speakers addressed the crowd before leading a banner filled procession down Shop Street towards Spanish Arch.

Meanwhile, there was a considerable turnout from the Galway Pro-Life Campaign, who organised a last-minute demonstration to counter today’s event.

These Pro-Choice speakers told Galway Bay fm news what message they were looking to convey at today’s rally:

http://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ProChoice.mp3

Meanwhile, these Pro-Life campaigners are urging people to give the topic greater consideration:

http://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ProLife.mp3