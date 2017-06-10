15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

LISTEN: Strong turnout at Ballybrit mosque as open day continues

By GBFM News
June 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong turn out so far at the Maryam mosque in Ballybrit, which is this evening hosting a special open session for the public.

It’s in a bid to promote better understanding of Islam and Islamic culture after the mosque was targeted by vandals earlier this week.

The mosque at the Old Monivea Road made international headlines after rocks were thrown through the windows during a prayer session on Monday night.

Today’s event is being billed as an opportunity for the public to ask questions about Islam and gain a deeper understanding of the religion and its beliefs.

The open day has been underway since 3 and will continue until 6 o’clock this evening.

These people told Galway Bay fm news why they were attending today’s event:

